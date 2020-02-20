Valhalla: This Rice University bar serves up more than just cheap beer

HOUSTON -- Valhalla, which was founded by graduate students in 1971, is a bar located beneath the chemistry building on the campus of Rice University in Houston, Texas.It's known for cheap beer and quirky traditions, but its purpose extends well beyond a cold beverage.The goal of Valhalla is to offer the Rice community a place to network, interact, share ideas and come together.Plus, find out why the staff at Valhalla purposely leaves negative reviews on the bar's Yelp and Google pages!