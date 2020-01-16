This artist paints amazing portraits out of coffee

An Oakland man is using an unlikely medium to create life-like works of art that are getting the attention of big names such as Richard Branson. Jarold Cadion has had a love affair with coffee for as long as he can remember. But it wasn't until he was living in New York City commuting to a job that wasn't his calling when he realized his life needed changing. From there, Jarold decided to move back to the Bay Area to pursue art full-time and perfect his coffee paintings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
celebritypaintingcoffee
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bellaire HS shooting suspect carried victim after shooting
Minor injuries reported in school bus crash in Fort Bend Co.
Houston Weather: Cloudy afternoon, followed by more fog this evening
Long line at Bellaire HS as students return after shooting
Brother of Bellaire HS shooting victim gives tearful speech
Purple haze forms in sky over medical marijuana farm
RodeoHouston concert tickets on sale now
Show More
Texas inmate executed for 5th wife's murder also killed ex-wife
Trump's impeachment trial opens
Girl helps in arrest of road rage suspect who scared her family
Man with autism trying to cross road says officer tackled him
Shanann Watts' family denounces upcoming Lifetime movie
More TOP STORIES News