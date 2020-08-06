abc13 plus third ward

Mabrie Mortuary in Third Ward Houston is home to a one-of-a-kind art collection from Black artists

HOUSTON, Texas -- Mabrie Memorial Mortuary has helped grieving families since 1997.

The family-owned business in the Third Ward of Houston, Texas has adapted how they work with loved ones because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they haven't changed how they comfort them.

Dr. Herman J. Mabrie III opened his own mortuary and was inspired to comfort grieving families with something that would bring them joy.

"My memory of a mortuary was nothing on the walls, a sort of poorly lit rooms," Mabrie said. So he wanted to open it up with light, with color.

Mabrie started collecting one-of-a-kind art from local Black artists. Each piece is unique, and the mortuary is now home to dozens of breathtaking creations.

The mortuary worked with the Black Heritage Gallery to find some part pieces.

"You go from one room to the next, and you're able to truly see the beauty that the artist had in mind and that we had in mind," Justin Mabrie said.

The family hopes the collection will not just bring peace to someone grieving. They also hope it will inspire young boys and girls as they look at what these Black artists have created.
greater third wardhoustonartabc13 plus third wardabc13 plusktrklocalishsecretly awesome
