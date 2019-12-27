sports

East Los Latina Surfers Start Courage Camps for Aspiring Latino Surfers

Three surfers, with roots in East Los Angeles, created a surf camp to fill a gap in the surfing and local community. Giselle Carrillo, Vanessa Yeager, and Cassie Comley started Courage Camps to create a Latino surf community in Southern California and offer free lessons to break the stigma of surfing. Giselle Carrillo is the face behind the Courage Camps and wanted to share her experience with others like her. Courage camps not only to bridge the gap with the Latino community but also teach students about courage and conquering fears in the water, just like Carrillo learned through surfing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east los angelessurfingbeachescampoceanssportslocalish
SPORTS
Simone Biles named 2019 AP Female Athlete of the Year
Lindsey Vonn goes social with P.K. Subban marriage proposal
Man wanted for questioning in death of 49ers player's brother
Newlyweds Carlos and Daniella Correa cosplay for Star Wars
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Probation officer accused of sexual misconduct with probationers
4 masked men terrorize family in SE Houston
Deputy responds to home invasion; shoots father of resident
Man drowns while attempting to rescue pet from lake
Woman killed on Christmas Eve remembered as selfless
What we know about shooting suspect in Christmas Eve killing
Trolls LIVE! comes to Houston this weekend
Show More
Mom gets Christmas wish as military son returns home as Santa
Texas inmate who carved his way through cell captured hours later
Creator of 'Hanukkah house' hopes to share holiday tradition
Man looking for 2 men who climbed freeway wall to save dog
Mystery Grinch gives NJ family 'violation' for Christmas light display
More TOP STORIES News