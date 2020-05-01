They self-quarantined at work to make gear for health care workers

At Braskem America in Marcus Hook, workers slept, ate, and worked at their plant for 28 days in order to meet the equipment demands for health care workers.

In April, they operated around the clock on 12-hour shifts.


The group met with managers trying to figure out how they could do something to help in America's battle against COVID-19. The group split among two shifts to make polypropylene, a non-woven fabric used to make N95 masks, hospital gowns, hoods, and sanitary wipes all critical in the coronavirus battle.

The company gave the staffers increased wages and provided beds, kitchens, groceries, internet access, and iPads during the stay.
