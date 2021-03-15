localish

Vertical Skillz Outreach teaches powerful life skills through boxing

OAKLAND, Calif. -- After hitting rock bottom, there is only one way to go and that's up. One nonprofit organization in Oakland teaches kids boxing techniques to develop the physical and mental life skills needed to go vertical.

Vertical Skillz Outreach is a program that empowers inner city youth in Oakland through health and wellness, training, mentorship, travel, and more.

"I believe that in order to go vertical, you need certain skills to be able to slowly step yourself a little bit higher to reach your goals," said Vertical Skillz Outreach founder Dalia Gomez.

Gomez teaches boxing to help students discover the powerful connection between mind and body. With each program session, kids learn to maintain calmness, sharpen focus, and strengthen self-confidence when facing a challenge.

"You don't have to compete to be a fighter. You're a fighter, I'm a fighter, we're all fighters in life," said Gomez. "This land that we're in is native land, this is fighter's land."

Gomez also incorporates one-on-one mentoring into the training program to support each student's educational growth, sense of self, and long-term goal development.

"I was once them. I know what it's like to want a mentor, want a way out, a place where I could feel safe, or a place where I could feel loved," said Gomez. "And now as an adult, and not a student anymore, I still feel it's my duty to give back."

For more Vertical Skillz Outreach program information, visit here.

Go here to donate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandkgoboxingcommunitylocalish
LOCALISH
Meet Memorial Park's beloved 'Bird Man'
Seniors weigh in on dating later in life
108-year old hardware store Cohen & Co. helps launch bakery Metuka Freshly Baked
Family, food and love are the recipe for success at the Taste of Texas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 potential names emerge as HPD Chief Acevedo's successor
Chief Art Acevedo explains why he's leaving Houston for Miami
Houston serves as backdrop to Texas voter integrity clash
Griddy Energy files for bankruptcy protection
Warm front today, cold front Wednesday
More than 20 percent of Texans may have COVID-19 antibodies
Mom and 2 children dead after crash ends in flames near Spring
Show More
Looking back at moments from Chief Acevedo's career
Biden, Harris to promote stimulus plan's benefits
Chief Acevedo headed to much smaller dept. with lower crime rate
Pearland ass't. police chief saves motorcyclist's life after crash
Beyoncé breaks Grammy records with Houston's Megan Thee Stallion
More TOP STORIES News