There Are over 300k X-Mas Lights on the Miracle on South 13th Street

For the past 20 plus years, the residents of South 13th Street in South Philadelphia have come together to put together one of the best Holiday Lights displays in the city.

Philadelphians have dubbed it Miracle on South 13th Street and people come from far and wide to see the festive display. We catch up with some of the hosts on this festive block and get a review from some of the attendees.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiamy go tolocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen shot in neck as men tried to steal his phone: deputies
Man accused of sexual misconduct with probationers
Austin mom found strangled to be honored in hometown
J.J. Watt sends 12-year-old fan to playoffs after heartwarming video
Man drowns while attempting to rescue pet from lake
Here's when showers and storms could impact your weekend
McDonald's workers save woman at drive-thru
Show More
After-holiday sales: Find deals at Best Buy, Macy's, Amazon
Enjoy live music or a FREE Texans watch party this weekend
Woman killed on Christmas Eve remembered as selfless
What we know about shooting suspect in Christmas Eve killing
Mom surprised as military son returns home as Santa
More TOP STORIES News