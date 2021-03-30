localish

Therapy Dogs provide support to COVID-19 vaccine site workers

MOORESTOWN, N.J. -- The Tri-State K-9 Response Team was called to the vaccine mega-center in Moorestown, NJ to provide emotional support to the volunteers, national guard, and FEMA first responders.

The group was called by Clinic Manager, Phyllis Worrell, who noticed the stressful environment the responders were working in.


Many of the workers have been away from their pets and family and getting the chance to interact with the animals has provided a morale boost throughout the day.

