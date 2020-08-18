HOUSTON, Texas -- Born in the Philippines and raised in Houston, Texas, Phi Nguyen always dreamed of opening a restaurant.
In 2012, after leaving corporate life, Nguyen followed his entrepreneurial spirit and took the leap to open the first Waffle Bus food truck.
He traveled across the country on a quest for the perfect fried chicken and waffle recipe. Testing hundreds of methods to create each waffle from scratch, he created a proprietary recipe that keeps his waffles light and fluffy on the inside and crispy on the outside.
One of the secrets: grinding his own flour. The Fryder is their unique take on the slider, which features crispy seasoned waffle fries used as the bun.
The video above was produced pre-COVID-19.
See how The Waffle Bus became one of the most popular food trucks in Houston
ABC13 PLUS HEIGHTS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More