Welcome to Frenchy's in Third Ward! How it became a hometown favorite to a restaurant beloved my millions

They added fried chicken to the menu soon after, and the legend of Frenchy's Chicken was born.
The iconic restaurant still uses the same family recipe to season the meat, a secret they will never reveal. People now come from all over the city, state, and area to visit the restaurant and try their famous chicken.
Even celebrities like Beyonce and Michelle Williams know Frenchy's for its famous chicken. They were both spotted at the restaurant in 2017 when they were in town to help with Hurricane Harvey relief.
If you would like to learn more about Frenchy's, or find a location near you, visit frenchyschicken.com.