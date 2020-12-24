localish

Uptown residents create Land of Make Believe: Holiday Edition

By Jalyn Henderson
CHICAGO -- Chicago's Land of Make Believe is back - but this time with a holiday twist.

"The question was 'What's next?'" condo resident Dustin Geranen said. "We just thought, 'We can't just put up lights' so we had to do something bigger than what we did over the summer."


Earlier this year, neighbors in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood created a display of inflatable to bring a smile to people's faces during the shelter-in-place order.

RELATED: Chicago neighborhood creates 'Land of Make Believe' to help residents escape from struggles of pandemic

"At one point, I had to stop people from buying more stuff," fellow resident David Geranen said in August.


The holiday display showcases more than 10,000 lights and 25 colorful inflatables, including dinosaurs, unicorns and reindeer.

"In a lot of ways we just want to do something fun for us and make other people who walk by happy," Dustin said.

The display can be found at 908 W. Agatite Ave.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagouptownchristmasfeel goodlocalishmy go towls
LOCALISH
Boxing for Bullies builds kids' confidence
Recreating Home Alone 2 Moments at the Plaza Hotel
A market in Raleigh where small businesses can thrive!
Anthonie's Market Grill is a hidden gem!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bar attack suspect captured, charged with assault
Republicans block $2K stimulus checks despite Trump demand
Man found dead after wife hears argument, gunshots outside
Houston churches get creative with pandemic Christmas services
High winds fade, but the chill remains this Christmas Eve
30,000 meals available to those in need at 42nd Super Feast
Harden must quarantine until Friday; could play in opener
Show More
Neighbors call deputies after 8-year-old repeatedly asks for food
2 months after hurricanes, Louisiana residents still hurting
Health care workers say they're looking forward to the end of 2020
Mom of murder-suicide victim: 'I'm going to miss her forever'
Santa's letters: Texas children reveal heartbreak during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News