The Cake With the Jar of Nutella on Top!

CHCIAGO -- Astoria Cafe & Bakery in Chicago is taking the European hazelnut spread to the extreme in a custom cake loaded with fine chocolates and topped with an entire jar of Nutella!
The eye-popping dessert is so popular it has it's own hashtag, #astoriacakechi.
"We literally make it all day, every day. My mother does not leave the kitchen. This is pretty much all she does," said Astoria Cafe & Bakery owner Tanja Jeftenic.
Everything is home cooked and made from scratch at this mouthwatering bakery in Irving Park.
