all good

This Ice Rink Is Accessible to All!

Iceoplex in Simi Valley, in conjunction with the charitable organization, The Ark, hosts a day for special needs adults to come enjoy an ice skating show, as well as the ability to go onto the ice in their wheelchairs and a Santa sleigh. This is the fourth year that Iceoplex has partnered with The Ark of Ventura to host this event. The volunteers are young skaters who frequent the Iceoplex throughout the season. Theses skaters enjoyed sharing their love of skating with participants that have special needs because of the joy and excitment they express during the event.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
simi valleyfigure skatingiceholidayspecial needs childrenall goodlocalish
ALL GOOD
An 11-year old is making headbands to raise money for kids with cancer!
'Michele's Angel' performs random acts of kindness, requests kind messages for widower
Thousands of Santa letters arrive at Chelsea apartment
Hospital uses animation to bring storybooks to life for sick kids
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wrong-way driver killed on I-10 identified as HPD officer
Furniture Bank donates mattresses to children
Video shows deputies race to save driver stuck in burning car
Innocent man killed when alleged drunk driver hits car head-on
Need to change the subject during an argument? Ask Alexa
Man dies after getting hit by car while trying to pick up opossum
3-day wild hog hunt month after woman killed in attack
Show More
Deadly listeria outbreak linked to hard-boiled eggs: CDC
Trump: 'It doesn't feel like I'm being impeached'
Radio host wishes for school shooting to distract from impeachment
Global stocks dip after Trump impeachment vote
7-year-old in shelter says he's scared of dad in letter to Santa
More TOP STORIES News