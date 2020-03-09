Didgeridoos made from Texas trees used to make one-of-a-kind music

AUSTIN -- Eliot Stone first heard the sound of the didgeridoo when he was in school. He loved it so much, he was inspired to study the instrument and follow his passion to Australia.

Stone studied with master didgeridoo musicians to not only learn how to play, but how to make the incredibly unique instruments.

When Stone returned to Texas, he started Austin Aboriginal Instruments to bring the culture and sound to his hometown.

Now Stone builds his didgeridoos from Texas trees and uses the instruments to create one-of-a-kind music!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
austinaustraliamusic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dow drops 1,500 points as oil price plunge shocks markets
Warmer temps ahead, isolated rain possible Monday
HISD leaders address COVIS-19 concerns amid rising cases
Gas prices drop as the oil industry braces for trouble
SPONSORED: Katherine shares her Rodeo inspired Frito Pie recipe
10-year-old helps family escape house fire
Total coronavirus cases in Houston-area increases to 12
Show More
Cypress woman secures golden ticket at American Idol audition
Ways you can supercharge your immune system against any virus
Sen. Ted Cruz self-quarantined after coronavirus exposure
10-year-old Texas boy selling homemade hand sanitizer
Bible untouched by flames that destroyed woman's truck
More TOP STORIES News