Texas restaurant serves up match made in foodie heaven

Chocolate and barbecue might seem like an unlikely combination, but one restaurant in Tomball, Texas is doing both.

Scott Moore and partner Michelle Holland don't just own one of the top 10 barbecue joints in the South, they also founded Texas' very first bean-to-bar craft chocolatier.

Even better? Both businesses are under one roof. One side of the hot-spot is devoted to every step of the chocolate making process, from roasting to grinding to melting. The other side you'll find a 3,000 pound tank smoker of classic beef, pork and ribs.

People travel from as far away as Europe and Asia to stand in line for the one-of kind experience of Tejas Chocolate and Barbecue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bbqfoodrestaurantbarbecue
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Astros' starting pitchers set for shifted Games 4 and 5
Astros star calls Yanks' fans 'disrespectful' for throwing debris
Dad murdered by intruders while inside home with family
Masked man fired gun during attempted robbery at Walmart: Deputies
4 Houston teens shot within 6 days span
Fall returns! Get ready for a 20-degree temperature drop
Ford Mustang driver injures woman and horse in hit-and-run
Show More
Parents, coaches address alleged hazing incident in Montgomery Co.
Woman killed at home belonging to 'Tarzan' actor
'We got her back damaged': Sex trafficked teen dies by suicide
ABC13's Morning News
Friendswood's newest mayor is out-of-this-world
More TOP STORIES News