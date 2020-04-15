Texas City bakery gives part of their profits to different small business each week

TEXAS CITY, Texas -- Bear Fruit Bakery was worried COVID-19 would destroy their new business. But the community has kept them almost busier than before the pandemic.

Customers have been supporting the business every day, and now the owners are sharing the good fortune.

Every week, they donate 25 percent of their proceeds to a different local business.

Bear Fruit Bakery also donated all the money from special Easter Bunny cookie deliveries to local businesses.

Customers say the owners are proving communities are stronger together!

