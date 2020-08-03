New Jersey teen transforms wooden pallets into yard signs to help families in need

MAHWAH, New Jersey -- Isabella Marino, a rising high school senior in Mahwah, New Jersey, is helping families in need by breathing new life into old wooden pallets.
Realizing the economic challenges local charities were facing as a result of the pandemic, led Isabella to create her own business 'Pallets for a Purpose'.
"I just wanted to help families that weren't at their best during this situation," said Isabella Marino.
By transforming wooden pallets into American flag yard signs, Isabella has raised funds for Eva's Village, Oasis - A Haven for Women and Children, the Center for Food Action, and the Father English Community Center.
At Eva's Village, the funds Isabella donated resulted in the preparation of 200 meals which helped feed people struggling with poverty, hunger, homelessness, and addiction.
"She's always been a crafty and project-oriented kid so to do something that she knew would be greatly beneficial for others is terrific," said Jennifer Marino, Isabella's mother.
Supportive neighbors all across Isabella's neighborhood have purchased the vibrant and patriotic pallets, which are proudly displayed throughout their front yards.
Through her business, Isabella hopes to inspire others to get creative and help those in need as the world faces this ongoing health crisis.
"This is such a tough time as a country and for families, with unemployment and everything, so it's good to be together," said Isabella.
