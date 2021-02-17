Teen holds blood drive for her sweet sixteen birthday

PHOENIX -- The pandemic has put celebrations on hold for many, but one Arizona teen has found a way to celebrate and help her community.

Kessa Hancock decided that for her sweet 16 she would help others by holding a blood drive.

"It went from me just spending the day, hanging out with my friends, with some good food, and having a photo shoot to having a blood drive," Hancock said.

"With the pandemic, and the national blood shortage, I thought this would be a great opportunity for me to host a blood drive and still bring people together," she said.

"I've been trying to do that a lot during the pandemic," Hancock said. "I feel like this is a really great way to make something positive happen from a negative disaster."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arizonalocalish inspireblood drivebirthdayall goodgood newslocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Power back for 1.2M Texas households, Gov. Abbott says
ERCOT says outage could have lasted months if it didn't happen sooner
2 dead due to winter storm exposure, Galveston Co. judge said
ERCOT leadership names removed because of threats
Here's where you can go if you need to get warm
Icy roads possible overnight with another freeze
AT&T waiving data overage charge in 2,416 Texas zip codes
Show More
Boil orders in effect for much of the Houston area
Galveston officials considering flying in military aid and supplies
Restrooms at Buc-ee's in Texas City closed due to water issues
Thousands of sea turtles rescued from Texas cold
What you need to know about boil water notices
More TOP STORIES News