localish

Teacher makes Christmas dreams come true for her students with donated toys

A teacher from the South Side of Chicago is bringing Christmas cheer to her students with the help of her community!

Laura Quering is a third-grade teacher at Carter G. Woodson North in the Bronzeville community in Chicago's South Side.

For seven years, Quering has collected donated gifts to give to her students a week before Christmas.

Quering asked her community to help bring cheer to her students this year, and they were able to collect gifts for over 300 students this year.

The third-grade teacher asked her students to write down a Christmas list and were partnered up with a gift donor.

Many donors making the students' lists come true.

"The magic is in hearing them say, 'that's what I wanted!'," said Quering.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobronzevillechristmas giftteachergiftschristmasall gooddonationslocalishwlsbe localishbe localish chicagotoys
LOCALISH
Lincoln Park ZooLights tickets sell out, free visits still available
Dive into the holiday spirit with NJ aquarium's Scuba Santa
Teen's non-profit brings holiday cheer to foster kids
Hot chocolate bombs are explosion of fun!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Aggies ROBBED! CFP matchups released
Fiery rollover crash shuts down FM 1960 in Atascocita
Driver tries to run after slamming into HPD cruiser
Family prepares vigil for 22-year-old fatally shot by officer
Vehicles hit by bullets in Katy Freeway road rage gunfight
Driver killed in NW Houston crash after hitting tree
2nd COVID-19 vaccine authorized in US ships out
Show More
A sunny and seasonable Sunday is on tap ahead of a chilly Christmas
Trump floats Powell as special counsel to further extend presidency
Fears of UK's mutant COVID-19 strain prompt flight bans
Teens form human chain to rescue 2 kids from icy pond in NJ
﻿Houston leaders spread awareness about vaccine and COVID-19 testing
More TOP STORIES News