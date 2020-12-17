localish

Take a tour of one of the World's Best Outdoor Christmas Displays!

BERNVILLE -- Take a tour of one of the World's Best Outdoor Christmas Displays! Koziar's Christmas Village has been around for 73 years and has been a holiday tradition for families across the nation.

Originally a dairy farm, the Koziar family put up lights because they had a love for the Christmas holiday.


The lights brought families near and far and the family allowed people to walk through for a closer look. Every year the display grows with more and more lights bringing the total to over one million lights.


Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bernville borough6abc holidayswpvilocalishmy go to
LOCALISH
Daddy-daughter social media team goes viral for custom threads
This pizza has 7 different types of seafood on it!
South Philly welcomes Curiosity Doughnut popup
Blast From The Past offers a nostalgic trip for shoppers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd COVID-19 vaccine set for OK in US with panel endorsement
Man hit by Montgomery County Judge speaks out
Abbott: Teachers will be 'near front of line' for COVID-19 vaccine
Woman violently attacked while taking out her trash, police say
ABC13 town hall to answer your COVID-19 vaccine questions
Sunshine ahead of our next 2 weather systems
Rockets to allow some fans inside Toyota Center for games
Show More
$1.7M spent for George Strait to appear at Texas gov. inauguration
Houston alters hazardous material storage rules after explosion
Human trafficking spikes amid COVID-19 pandemic, org says
League City mayor out of hospital after COVID-19 battle
Rapper 50 Cent makes surprise visit during toy drive in Houston
More TOP STORIES News