localish

Sweet Shot Cookies offer DIY super gooey cookie injections

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO -- Have you ever been in the middle of eating a cookie, wishing it could be just that much gooey-er? Now you have your solution at Chicago's Sweet Shot Cookies!

The northwest side shop offers customers an array of colorful, delectable treats including signature "DIY," or "do it yourself," cookies. The DIY comes into play when you take a syringe filled with anything from frosting to s'mores fluff and inject your cookie with added yum.

The result: already mountainous cookies expand even more until the injections create cracks in the facade. These dessert volcanoes are (no surprise) social media stars.

"Our injection videos, people just, they love them," said Sweet Shot Cookies owner Hallie Schwartz, adding, "They love the sprinkles and they love seeing the gooey inside."

When you get home with your cookies, you follow simple instructions for warming them up in the oven and then get to add your own creative flair with the syringes.

"Even though you weren't in the shop with us baking it you added your own touch to it," Schwartz said.

Hungry yet? You can pick up these cookies locally in Chicago or ship them nationwide to anyone with a sweet tooth!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagologan squarecookiesbite sizelocalishwls
LOCALISH
Best friends open a collectibles shop
Meet the artist known as the LA Hope Dealer
My Cookie Dealer delivers massive half-pound cookies
This street vendor is bringing together local chefs to feed those in need
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man tries to break in to Sugar Land home, shot by woman inside
Pasadena police search for guns tossed during chase
Man steals ambulance; caught ordering at drive-thru, HPD says
All lanes of I-10 East will be shut down this weekend
Rain and fog linger into Friday
Harris Health System will run out of COVID-19 vaccine Friday
Kashmere Gardens 'cancer cluster' report released
Show More
Researchers developing face mask sticker COVID-19 test
Harris Co. veteran loses benefits after receiving death notice
Harris Co. doctor stole 9 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, DA says
Former ADT technician admits to hacking home camera feeds
Troops back in Capitol after banishment to parking garage
More TOP STORIES News