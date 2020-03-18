Get great discounts for supporting local restaurants through the COVID-19 crisis

We've spent the last year highlighting some of the best locally-owned businesses.
Now, they are in need, and many of you are asking us how you can support them.
Here's a quick check-in with a few of the restaurants we've highlighted.
We profiled Triple J's Smokehouse when we visited the northeast community a few weeks ago.
They're giving back in a big way.
They are feeding school age kids for free and doing pick-up orders.
"Burns Original BBQ," home of the 10-pound baked potato in Acres Homes , is celebrating the next 15 days using the hashtag #greatbbqliveson.
They're offering to-go orders and curbside pickup for $5 rib, beef, turkey and link sandwiches.
This week, the Turkey Leg Hut on Almeda started deliveries off of a limited menu.
They also say their food truck is available across the street from the restaurant for all to-go orders.
"The Breakfast Klub" on Alabama changed their website to list to-go orders at the top.
That includes their specialties: "wings and waffles" and "catfish and grits."
"Kings Biergarten" in Pearland is offering online discounts.
They posted the code on their website: use 'HTX' for 20 percent off of online orders.
"Bosscat Kitchen" in the Galleria area is open for takeout on and is available third party delivery platforms.
All direct call takeout orders will get 20 percent off.
"The Toasted Coconut," which we featured during our week highlighting the Montrose area, is encouraging people to use their online ordering menu, or also purchase gift cards.
"Grazia Italian Kitchen," featured in our ABC13+ week in Pearland, is offering free delivery on orders $50 or more.
For orders under $50, there's a $10 fee, and 100 percent of it goes to the server delivering the order, since servers have been hard hit by to-go and curbside pickup.
James Coney Island is offering delivery through Door Dash.
Two local crawfish restaurants, Ragin Cajun and Crawfish Shack in Crosby, are available for to-go orders.
Bernie's Burger Bus is also offering a curbside to-go family slider pack.