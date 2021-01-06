How music helped student with Autism and Parkinson's become a whiz on the piano

HOUSTON, Texas -- Music is an amazing outlet to express yourself, and nonprofit Campbell Learning Center in Houston, Texas teaches people of all ages and abilities.

One of their students, Jason Liu, has Autism and Parkinson's disease. His family was looking for a way for him to communicate, so they turned to music.

After 10 years of lessons, playing the piano brings out a side of Liu that his family rarely gets to see and people in the audience get shivers when they hear him perform!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmusicall goodktrklocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Congress begins electoral college vote certification process
Twitter locks Trump account after removing DC protest tweets
Electoral college ballots rescued as protesters storm US Capitol
HISD and Kroger partner up to distribute COVID-19 vaccine
Turning dry, windy, and cool on Thursday
White House deputy press secretary resigns amid Capitol protests
25th Amendment discussed among Trump allies, Cabinet
Show More
Dickinson mayoral race comes down to pulling name out of hat
Videos show chaos as pro-Trump rioters breach Capitol
LIVE: Lockdown interrupts joint session to confirm Biden's win
World leaders call chaos 'shocking' and 'disgraceful'
County-by-county breakdown on COVID-19 vaccine distributions
More TOP STORIES News