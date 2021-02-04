localish

Hollywood street artist joins the fight against hunger

HOLLYWOOD -- "Street art is a way that the people can effectively communicate with each other, but also create this dynamic sense of togetherness and culture within our society, which at times feels very isolated and fragmented," said artist Kar_Part. "And we beautify the heck out of our city," the artist added.

Los Angeles-based street artist Kar_Part often creates art as a commentary on society.

His latest message involves spreading awareness about food insecurity and helping families who are struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I was eager to leverage my skills and platform as an artist to help spread awareness," Kar_Part told Localish LA. "In light of the recent pandemic, a lot of families are really struggling to make ends meet."

Kar_Part used to work as a mechanical engineer product designer, but was inspired to create art as a way to express his growing frustration with our country's socio-political, economic and behavioral conditions.

"Street art is a way that the people are able to effectively communicate with each other, but also create this dynamic sense of togetherness and culture within our society, which at times feels very isolated and fragmented," Kar_Part said.

"And we beautify the heck out of our city," the artist added.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hollywoodkabclocalish show (lsh)mural artslocalish
LOCALISH
Art exhibit in NYC exclusively features Black artists
Since 1865, five generations have raised families in this Oyster Bay home
Black-owned bookstore features African American authors
Long Island police officer runs popular BBQ joint
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ABC13's 'Vaccine Rollout' special offers in-depth look
Residents 'hurting' in low income, minority areas without vaccines
Healthy 16-month-old battled COVID-19 complications for weeks
A cold rain Friday, arctic front possible next week
Is there a chance for snow in Texas next week?
Biden more popular in Texas than Abbott, poll shows
Dem-led House, drawing a line, kicks Greene off committees
Show More
I-45 project may displace families in 1,079 homes, study shows
Houston Indian community praises farmers' unity amid unrests
Over 400 jobs available now in the Mahatma Gandhi District
Judge Hidalgo reveals 'Stay Smart, Do Your Part' campaign
Biden officials considering action on student loan relief
More TOP STORIES News