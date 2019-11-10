Stranger Saves Suicidal Cop's Life

My Father's Business is an organization created by Zion Officer Matthew Thornton.

Instead of being in the streets, kids gather in this safe space on Friday nights to play basketball, eat a meal and hear from mentors.

Matthew was on the verge of taking his own life, until a stranger stepped in to help. Now given a second chance, he has become a father figure to many and has made it his mission to keep the kids of Zion safe.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jewelry store owner shoots suspects after smash-and-grab attempt
Fans trampled as they attempted to enter ASTROWORLD Festival: HFD
Mother charged with murder in drunk driving crash, son killed
Halloween horror: Child bites into razor while eating candy
Popeyes employee slams woman after she allegedly says racial slur
Small plane crashes in field near Grand Parkway
Memorial bridge dedicated to 4-year-old Maleah Davis
Show More
Suspect leads police on chase while recording for Facebook live
Suspected drunk driver slams into HPD car at 70 mph
Alabama fans react with warm response to President Trump
HPD officer shows off moves with handshake
Instagram likes going away? Company to hide like count for some US users
More TOP STORIES News