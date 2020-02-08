Rancho Obi-Wan offers tours of the world's largest collection of Star Wars memorabilia

PETALUMA, Calif. -- Rancho Obi-Wan is the home to the world's largest collection of Star Wars memorabilia. This Sonoma county museum was officially recognized by the Guinness of World Records in 2014. Spanning over 9,000-square-feet, Rancho Obi-Wan offers visitors an authentic fan experience, unlike any other museum. Guided tours are available showcasing rare collectibles, vintage toys, fan-made art and one of a kind prop for the films.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
petalumamoviesmuseumsmuseum exhibitaction figuresstar warstoys
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 major roadways in Houston closed this weekend
2 arrested after high-speed chase in north Harris County
Family of crash victim begs people not to drink and drive
Metal shatters woman's front and back windshield on highway
AJ Hinch says 'he's truly sorry' for sign-stealing scandal
Lake Charles casino warns of norovirus outbreak
Enjoy the weekend as stormy weather returns next week
Show More
Debate recap: Democrats clash over electability in struggle to oust Trump
Judge accused of calling juror 'Aunt Jemima' suspended
Moments leading up to fatal crash that killed 3 caught on video
Houston mother waits to reunite with toddler evacuated from Wuhan
Baylor suspends 14 baseball players 2 games each over hazing
More TOP STORIES News