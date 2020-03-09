Stay the Night at a Brewery

"We thought, wouldn't it be great if this product had its roots in the land?"
Much more than just a brewery, Mother Earth has become a cornerstone of the community: all while doing it in a sustainable and eco-friendly way. If you take a walk around Kinston, NC, you won't go far until you run into one of their many properties. They've not only helped to revitalize downtown, but they've also made tasty products while doing it. Between the Mother Earth Brewery, Mother Earth Distillery, and Mother Earth Motor Lodge, it's hard to miss the impact that's been made.
According to their mission, Mother Earth "provides a better world through quality craftsmanship, civic responsibility, and environmental stewardship."
To find out more, visit their website at www.motherearthbrewing.com
Hours of operation:
Monday - Friday: 10:00am-10:00pm
Saturday: 1:00pm - 10:00pm
Sunday: 1:00pm - 6:00pm
311 N Herritage St, Kinston, NC 28501
LOCALISH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More