St. Joseph's student to run 100 5K's to raise awareness for Alzheimer's disease.

Could you imagine running a 5K every day for 100 days?

That's what Saint Joseph's University Student, Ethan Widrig is doing.


After he lost his grandmother to Alzheimer's disease 6 years ago, Widrig made a plan to raise awareness of the disease by running every day around the track at his school. His mission quickly gained steam as he documented his post runs with a photo on his Instagram page.

People are following his story on social media and donating to his cause with all the fundss going to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.


You can follow Ethan's story on Instagram @100days_of_5Ks or make a donation on his page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaall goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Full list of 2019 American Music Awards winners, nominees
Man answering his door shot and killed in Kingwood
Grieving family still demanding accountability from UT, alumni group
Great-Grandfather wants to share his Christmas carol
Possible animal attack leaves woman dead in Chambers County yard
Professor holds student's baby so she can review before test
Rain chances return this week which could affect your travel and holiday plans
Show More
Everything to know about the 2019 American Music Awards
Lizzo rocks minuscule purse on American Music Awards red carpet
Rewind! Houston's Lizzo was in 'Friday Night Lights'
Boy with rare disorder sworn in as honorary firefighter
Stranger's Facebook post helps mom ID son's rare polio-like illness
More TOP STORIES News