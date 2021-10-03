Take a frighteningly fun trip down Freeform's Halloween Road

LOS ANGELES -- Freeform's Halloween Road at Heritage Square Museum is celebrating 31 nights of Halloween.
The immersive experience takes you on a Spooktacular adventure through beloved Halloween movies like Halloweentown and Ghost Busters. Guests can expect a lot of trick-or-treating, live performances, and dozens of photo opportunities. Plus, there are tarot card readings and sweet treats along the way.
Guests can also enjoy a beer and wine garden and play games in the center of Halloween Road. Costumes are encouraged and tickets can be purchased online.
Watch 31 Nights of Halloween all October long on Freeform. For more visit: 31NightsofHalloweenTV
