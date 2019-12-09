festival

Spend the Holidays at Disneyland!

No matter how you celebrate the Holidays, Hanukkah, Christmas, Navidad, Kwanzaa or Diwali, Disney Parks is the merriest place to be! The Festival of Holidays is the perfect way to celebrate all of the various cultural and spiritual holiday traditions. The food and beverage options the parks have rolled out this holiday season is also a great way to highlight festive traditions. Visiting many of your favorite attractions that have been transformed for the holidays is another great way to enjoy the Festival of Holidays in the park!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
festivalholidaydisneylandlocalish
FESTIVAL
Kylie Jenner and Bun B seen at 'Space Village' grand opening
ASTROWORLD fans trampled during festival opening: HFD
Fans camp out in cold temps to be first in ASTROWORLD Fest
Travis Scott unveils star-studded ASTROWORLD Festival lineup
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video captures moments leading to HPD sergeant's death
HPD Chief Acevedo slams Sens. Cornyn and Cruz in wake of death
Funeral plans finalized for Sgt. Christopher Brewster
ABC13 Evening News for December 9, 2019
Cold front brings rain, drops temps 35 degrees Tuesday
Woman's body found in storage tote near Spring area church
Judge denies bond for man accused of shooting HPD Sgt.
Show More
Chief Acevedo begs lawmakers to reconsider gun laws
Officer from Houston mourned after Arkansas ambush killing
Rockets' protest denied after missed dunk game; refs disciplined
Gerrit Cole sweepstakes: Yankees reportedly offer $245M contract
Neighbors give Turkey Leg Hut 'last chance' amid suspended lawsuit
More TOP STORIES News