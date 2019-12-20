Spectacular Christmas Vacation Comes to Life

Fan favorite "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" comes to life in a Chicago pop-up bar.

The Houndstooth Saloon in Chicago's Wrigleyville neighborhood features all things seen in the 1989 movie about the Griswold family. Outside on the bar's patio, fans can see the family camper that was parked in their driveway.

"I think that this movie has had a direct impact on a lot of people's childhood and adulthood," said TJ Callanta, the bar's owner. "To have a bunch of people come in and talk about how it's become a part of their family is pretty incredible."

Hang out with the Griswolds for some holiday fun and antics!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Lord, you have my soul': transcript released from plane crash
Student says teacher provoked fist fight inside classroom
Man dies after getting hit by car while trying to pick up opossum
Wrong-way driver killed on I-10 identified as HPD officer
"We might have to break your leg" Video shows rescue from burning car
ABC13 Evening News for December 19, 2019
Clouds, light showers expected Friday and Saturday
Show More
Twins part of University of St. Thomas' hoops team's big start
Innocent man killed when alleged drunk driver hits car head-on
Furniture Bank donates mattresses to children
Montrose bar filled with LGBTQ history 'sanctuary' for many
Faulty water heater almost burns down house
More TOP STORIES News