localish

South Philly welcomes Curiosity Doughnut popup

Top Chef Winner Nicholas Elmi has reinvented his restaurant as a doughnut shop during the pandemic.

He has teamed up with James Beard winner Alex Talbot's Curiosity Doughnuts to deliver award-winning doughnuts to a new audience.


The collaboration is a result of the pandemic. Elmi is unable to open his fine dining restaurants so he has opened the space up to serve doughnuts.


Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiafyi phillyworth the waitwpvilocalish
LOCALISH
Daddy-daughter social media team goes viral for custom threads
This pizza has 7 different types of seafood on it!
Blast From The Past offers a nostalgic trip for shoppers
Take a tour of one of the world's best outdoor Christmas displays!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd COVID-19 vaccine set for OK in US with panel endorsement
Man hit by Montgomery County Judge speaks out
Abbott: Teachers will be 'near front of line' for COVID-19 vaccine
Woman violently attacked while taking out her trash, police say
ABC13 town hall to answer your COVID-19 vaccine questions
Sunshine ahead of our next 2 weather systems
Rockets to allow some fans inside Toyota Center for games
Show More
$1.7M spent for George Strait to appear at Texas gov. inauguration
Houston alters hazardous material storage rules after explosion
Human trafficking spikes amid COVID-19 pandemic, org says
League City mayor out of hospital after COVID-19 battle
Rapper 50 Cent makes surprise visit during toy drive in Houston
More TOP STORIES News