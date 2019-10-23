cafes

Snow Monster Isn't Your Average SoCal boba Shop

Everyone is Southern California has a favorite boba shop and Snow Monster is quickly becoming a go to for many boba enthusiast. Due to their popularity on Instagram Snow Monster attracts patrons from all over the country. Their hologram sign that displays a signature floating boba drink is one way they use technology and innovation to set their business a part from others. Come in for a cloud sunset lemonade made with cotton candy and fruity pebbles, and stay for a game of giant jenga.
