all good

"Sharing Love With Others" organization helps feed the homeless during the pandemic

LOS ANGELES -- Sharing Love With Others is an organization started two years ago by Maxine Sealey.

Her goal was to help the less fortunate, specifically the homeless on Skid Row. Through her organization, they are able to provide 400 meals weekly, plus water, hygiene kits, clothing and more.

The group of volunteers distribute food every Saturday to Skid Row, an area with thousands of homeless.

"My parents taught me that you should treat people the way you would want to be treated if you were in the situation," said Sealey.

Stephanie Yu discovered "Sharing Love with Others" and fell in love with what they do so she became a regular volunteer.

"This is a huge passion of mine," said Yu.

Sealey grew up in Panama and says her upbringing instilled in her the desire to help others. Her mother would remind her that all people, no matter what their circumstances, are human and need to be treated as such.

Sealey says they are in need of volunteers and donations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downtown lakabchomelessall goodcommunitylocalish
ALL GOOD
What it's like to be a female comedian in an industry run by men
Meet Forky the Duck
This company is paying people to learn skills in tech!
'Adopt a Grandparent' to support seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Abbott responds to criticism about ending mask mandate
ERCOT overcharged companies $16B during winter freeze, firm says
Stimulus check updates: Senate gears up for marathon effort
Have questions about TX ending COVID-19 mandates?
HISD releases draft of 2021-2022 school calendar
More sunshine Thursday, rain chance returns Friday
TX family detention centers to transform into processing hubs
Show More
School hopes to build playground in honor of student who died from brain eating amoeba
Amber Alert issued after 3-year-old taken from College Station
Powerful quake hits off New Zealand, prompting evacuations
Elementary students injured in Cy-Fair ISD school bus crash
These stores and businesses will keep asking you to wear a mask
More TOP STORIES News