Coronavirus

Simply Salad has a clever way to get you to order in with them

Cameron Lewis, President and Co-CEO of Simply Salad explained, "We're just trying to be creative, listening to our customers. I think that is what this business was originally founded on."

"I never thought it would be in the form of toilet paper," Lewis added, "but it seems like that is something the customer needs and we just decided to give back to the community that has helped us over the last ten years."It's fun. It makes people laugh and that's the response we have been seeing on social media, says Bruce Teichman, Founder and Co-CEO.

"For us it's not about what we are making out of it. It's more about putting a smile on people's faces at a time when there are far and few between."

There are six Simply Salad locations in Los Angeles.

The owners said this "Toilet Paper Offer" will continue as long as their supply lasts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelessaladsmall businessmeal deliverymore in commoncoronaviruslocalishcovid 19
CORONAVIRUS
Fear of full hospital beds fuels stay home order
Fort Bend County ends disinfectant distribution
Houston startup creates clever COVID-19 tracking tool
Roadside assistance still available to drivers during pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stay Home - Work Safe order issued for Houston, Harris Co.
Fort Bend Co. issues 'Stay Home' order for residents
What are 'essential businesses' under Harris County's order?
Fear of full hospital beds fuels stay home order
Trump hoping to see US economy reopened by Easter
85 more Houston-area coronavirus cases reported Tuesday
COVID-19 death toll in Texas at 11 as testing ramps up
Show More
Astros respond to season ticket holder's $1 million lawsuit
Houston startup creates clever COVID-19 tracking tool
UTMB doctors create makeshift ventilator COVID-19 outbreak
ABC13 Evening News for March 24, 2020
What Slim Thug said led up to positive coronavirus test
More TOP STORIES News