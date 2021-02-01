SugarSkullSweetness creates treats that look almost too good to eat

NORTH BABYLON, New York -- Breakable hearts, tasty cake pops, and art worthy cookies are only a few of the tasty treats that SugarSkullSweetness has to offer.
Long Island's Destiny Hicks has always loved to bake, but when she wanted to perfect her craft, she decided to teach herself.
She turned to The Food Network for inspiration and social media to practice her decorating.
Soon enough, she was creating elaborate cakes and beloved cartoon cookie sets for her loved ones.
After posting a few of her treats on her account, more and more customers reached out to get whatever she was making next.
"I didn't even think that I could make a business, the cookie world is crazy," said Hicks.
One of Hicks's most popular treats is her decorative sugar cookies. She can paint or pipe almost any design on any surface, ranging from beloved cartoon characters to popular TV show icons. She gets most of her inspiration from her nieces Haidyn and Skylar Lopez.
The girls fill her in on the latest trends that would be perfect for her shop, one of the most viral creations are the giant breakable hearts. The hearts come in a variety of flavors and customers get to smash the hollow heart with a hammer to see what is inside.
Customers can put in requests for what candies they would like inside their hearts as well as heartfelt messages too!
"Seeing the faces of people after I give them their items or getting that text message saying the kids love them so much, I'm a customer for life, that's really awesome," said Hicks.
Hicks hopes she can inspire others to follow their dreams no matter how far-fetched they seem and is excited to cater to more people with her creative desserts!
