localish inspire

Town Surprises UPS Man with $1,000 Thank You Gift

Dauphin, PA. -- Residents in the town of Dauphin, Pennsylvania wanted to show their appreciation to their hardworking UPS driver, Chad Turns, who has been working over 70 hours a week during the pandemic.

Neighbors gathered at his last stop of the day with cheers, balloons, dog biscuits, and a check for over $1,000.

Chad grew emotional as people started to personally thank him for all of his hard work, and for his generosity with biscuits for the neighborhood dogs.

GET INSPIRED: Watch more Localish here!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dauphin countylocalish inspirepennsylvanianeighborhoodgood newsupsfeel goodlocalishdelivery service
LOCALISH INSPIRE
Oakland skater creates skate club for plus-size people
Meet the 15-year-old weightlifter setting records
Burn victim becomes beauty pageant contestant
UPS Driver Goes Viral
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FBI arrests 4th person from Houston in Capitol attack
Residents say Houston clinic charged cash for COVID-19 vaccine
Public Utility Commission rejects $16 billion charge correction
HISD town hall hopes to dispel vaccine myths for teachers
Abbott pushes social media censorship ban bill
Here's when you could get rain on Friday
Celebrities remember Lyric Chanel after she lost battle with cancer
Show More
Bank of America offering PTO for employees to get vaccine
Dad of 3 kids killed wants to get to the bottom of fire cause
Body washes ashore on Clear Lake near landmark hotel
Daylight saving time March: GA considering ending observance
Man accused of sex assault of 9-year-old girl may be near Katy
More TOP STORIES News