SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Sisters Jeronica and Be'Anka knew they were taking a risk opening up a new business in the middle of a pandemic, but the response they've received so far has been nothing short of inspiring.
Nirvana Soul is the first Black women-owned coffee shop in downtown San Jose and they're serving up "self-care in a cup."
The sisters also give back to their community at the same time, hanging art from local artists throughout their shop and selling them with 100% of the proceeds going to the artists.
Address:
315 S 1st Street
San Jose, CA
For more information on Nirvana Soul, visit here.
Nirvana Soul is San Jose's first Black women-owned coffee shop
LOCALISH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News