localish

Nirvana Soul is San Jose's first Black women-owned coffee shop

By Jason Beal
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Sisters Jeronica and Be'Anka knew they were taking a risk opening up a new business in the middle of a pandemic, but the response they've received so far has been nothing short of inspiring.

Nirvana Soul is the first Black women-owned coffee shop in downtown San Jose and they're serving up "self-care in a cup."

The sisters also give back to their community at the same time, hanging art from local artists throughout their shop and selling them with 100% of the proceeds going to the artists.

Address:
315 S 1st Street
San Jose, CA

For more information on Nirvana Soul, visit here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josekgosmall businessblack owned businesslocalish show (lsh)localishcoffee
LOCALISH
Vibrant Mission District murals record the life and times of residents
Early Christmas parade for 14-year-old battling bone cancer
School counselor revamps morning announcements to be virtual
9-year-old twin girls create vegan makeup company
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live 2020 election results in battleground states still up for grabs
2020 Election Results: Biden takes lead in PA, GA
Georgia 2020 live presidential election results
Pearland HS disciplines students who wore Confederate flag gear
Saturday morning could be our coolest over the next 10 days
Multiple people seen around house where woman was killed
Texas colleges plan to prevent COVID-19 after holiday break
Show More
Customer stabbed by man who stole his change
Kroger employees set to receive a pay increase for next 6 months
All eyes on Stacey Abrams as Biden passes Trump in Georgia
Dance parties, protests continue as vote counting nears end in Philadelphia
Unemployment drops to 6.9% and US adds a solid 638,000 jobs
More TOP STORIES News