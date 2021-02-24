Rising Texas artist starts female-owned record label

HOUSTON, Texas -- Tanya Nolan is known for her powerful, soulful voice but also for empowering women through her music.

The Houston-based R&B singer first started singing in nightclubs when she was just 15. Now, she's a two-time Grammy contender whose original release "No Pressure" has landed on nationally syndicated mix shows on Top 40 stations.

But Nolan is also blazing a trail in the entertainment world as one of the only women in the country to own her own record label. She created Artsessionz in Houston to debut original music by up-and-coming independent artists.

Her work as an entrepreneur, a singer and a philanthropist has also earned her recognition as a contender for a NAACP Image Award, plus commendations from the cities of Houston and Galveston.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonktrklocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police chase ends with crash in SE Houston
Power grid was 4 minutes from catastrophic failure, ERCOT says
Front stalls out near Houston Thursday
Enforcement of 100-day deportation freeze blocked indefinitely
6th ERCOT board member resigns during emergency meeting
Water line breaks at SW Houston middle school
Houston mega vaccine site begins serving 6K daily
Show More
Montgomery Co. Judge pleads guilty to DWI charge
Federal grand jury hearing evidence in George Floyd death
CVS expands vaccine distribution to 15 more Houston stores
Lina Hidalgo named to TIME's 100 Next list
White House to distribute 25 million free face masks
More TOP STORIES News