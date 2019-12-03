How a research scientist became Insta-famous New York City photographer

By Emily Sowa
NEW YORK CITY -- How does a research scientist become one of the most popular New York City photographers on Instagram?

Noel Y. Calingasan, a Neuroscience researcher, came to New York City from the Philippines in 2001. He got himself a camera to start documenting his experiences in New York City so he could share his photographs with family and friends back home.

When he started uploading his photos to a photography blog, a friend suggested he create an Instagram account to share his photos with New Yorkers and other photographers, and his following took off!

Noel named his account 'NYClovesNYC' because his initials are N-Y-C and he loves photographing New York City.

Through Instagram, he has met many friends and other photographers. Together, photographers on Instagram attend meet-ups and share ideas and feedback.

With this feedback and some help from Instagram friends, Noel taught himself how to shoot and edit his photos.

Follow Noel's incredible photography on his Instagram account.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattanartsocial superstarsarts & culturephotographyinstagramlocalishoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows attack at gas pump during robbery and stabbing spree
Former officer gets prison for raping 12-year-old and filming it
HPD officer accidentally shot himself during training
Kamala Harris dropping out of presidential race
Megan Thee Stallion donates thousands of turkeys to Houston Food Bank
Anna Faris, family 'lucky to be alive' after brush with CO poisoning
Halliburton announces mass layoffs and plant closure
Show More
How a top ranked South Houston student landed a gig at NASA
Tejano singer who's a registered sex offender sets comeback tour
Baytown Sterling student commits to UT for women's basketball
Sealy ISD student has suspected case of bacterial meningitis
Astros players known to give back on and off the field
More TOP STORIES News