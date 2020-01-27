Release your inner animal with this full-body workout!

Get low, even lower, now get on all fours and crawl on the ground. Go ahead and growl or roar if you want, because you are well on your way to doing Animal Flow! Yep, it's a thing! This ground-based movement workout is taking over the Bay Area, and for good reason! Animal Flow is a combination of gymnastics, yoga, and breakdancing with animal movements thrown in. The best part, you'll uniquely move your body and work muscles you didn't even know you had! It's not only fun, but helps build strength, endurance, power, flexibility, balance and coordination. You don't have to worry about going to the gym, because you only need a little space to do the workout. So go ahead and release your inner animal!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pumpedexerciseworkout
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baylor student tests negative for coronavirus
Alleged drunk driver charged after good Samaritans hit in crash
Results of warrant could soon expose who killed woman in driveway
Family of 5 killed in murder-suicide, deputies say
Fog lifting... giving way to some sunshine this afternoon
Concerning note in Colo. HS bathroom leads to outpour of positivity
Someone has claimed a $1M winning lotto ticket sold in Houston
Show More
Juice bar owner believes burglaries may be inside job
Remembering Apollo 1
Impeachment trial: Democrats demand John Bolton testify
Kobe Bryant's helicopter flew in fog that grounded other choppers
Lizzo earns first-ever Grammys, taking home 3 awards
More TOP STORIES News