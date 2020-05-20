Print shop helps honor 2020 graduates with custom signs

LOS ANGELES -- The owners of print shop Marketink XL have had to pivot their business strategy several times over the last 28 years, but the coronavirus pandemic hit their Long Beach, CA small business particularly hard.

"We are a business-to-business service company and most of what we do is for large corporations and events," Mercedes Sepko said. "When all the events got canceled, all of our business got canceled."

As commencement ceremonies across the region were canceled or postponed, the Sepkos' saw a need for their print shop in the community.

The Sepko's launched a new venture, called Honor Our Grads, and began printing yard signs honoring graduates at schools!

"We felt really bad for all of the graduates that were basically being robbed of their moment," Mercedes said. "That's when we came up this idea of making these signs as a way to help families and schools celebrate their graduates."

Teachers at Rogers Middle School in Belmont Park will be surprising their graduating eighth graders with signs, after the PTA purchased 300 from Marketink XL.

"We want to make sure the kids know that we celebrate and honor them, even if they aren't physically here at school every day," said Jeff Wood, principal of Rogers Middle School.

Individual signs cost $17.95. The Sepko's say a portion of the proceeds will go towards the Long Beach community.

"Part of the proceeds of all these signs is going to the COVID-19 Long Beach Neighborhood Relief Fund that provides free groceries to families in need that have been heavily affected by the pandemic," Mercedes said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachkabcmore in commoncoronaviruslocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect kills himself after shooting pregnant woman to death
University of Texas planning to reopen in fall
David Dewhurst not filing charges against girlfriend after alleged beating
Houston astronauts arrive in Florida ahead of SpaceX launch
Family questions facts in shooting death of son
Mayor Turner seeing decrease in people wearing masks
Here's why you don't need to renew your license just yet
Show More
Blue Bell employee tests positive for coronavirus
Here's when you can see each Texans preseason game
Is it safe to swim during pandemic? Here's what we know
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
UT budget cuts likely to bring layoffs, campus leaders say
More TOP STORIES News