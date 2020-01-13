Principal Sets up Barber Shop in School to Shape Student Relationships

Dr. Terrance Newton is not just a principal...he's also the makeshift barber for several students at Warner Elementary School in Wilmington, Delaware. Even before he was principal, he would see kids who maybe didn't have enough money or time to get their hair cut often. So, he would ask for the parents' permission to give them a free haircut. This school year, he converted it into a weekly workshop for students to bond, learn, and look fresh at the same time! He informally calls it "Hair Cuts and Books." He sees it as a creative way to connect and develop academics with his students. While one student gets his hair cut, the others wait and catch up with each other just like a real barbershop!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bellaire HS student dies after shooting on campus: Sources
LCISD teacher denies mistreating child with special needs
More dense sea fog tonight, record warmth Wednesday
Man walking on Gulf Fwy dies after police try to arrest him
Taco Cabana closes 5 locations in Houston
RodeoHouston concert tickets to go on sale Thursday
2 El Campo students killed in car crashes on same weekend
Show More
Voodoo Doughnuts' first Houston location opens Wednesday
Project to move I-45 being called 1 of nation's most wasteful
Famed attorney Steven 'Rocket' Rosen dies after battle with ALS
Texas church shooting hero awarded highest civilian honor
UH's D'Eriq King changes mind and enters transfer portal
More TOP STORIES News