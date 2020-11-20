localish

Restaurant is committed to giving back!

LOS ANGELES -- Since March, Poppy and Rose restaurant has fed frontline workers and people experiencing homelessness. They've donated an average of about 200 meals per month.

"We started to see a lot of people start camping out on the street. So, at the end of the day, we would take our leftovers and what we hadn't sold and give it out to the people who were sleeping on the street," said co-owner Kwini Reed. "And then a wonderful, tragic thing happened which was the Black Lives Matter movement," said Reed.

A trend took off on social media to support small, black-owned businesses. Poppy and Rose consistently showed up on lists that went viral.

"And when that happened, we saw a huge shift in our sales. Blackout Tuesday happened and our sales went from us barely making $1,000 on the week to us making, you know, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, $7000 a day and so it was something that we had never seen."

But at the end of the day, it's not the money that they care about most. Their final message is:

"That I love him, and that we love each other. And that we're really just here to give back," said Reed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabclocalishmy go to
LOCALISH
This taco food truck is EPIC!
College grads distribute more than 170,000 masks to unhoused individuals
Combining pie and cake? Sign us up for a Pake!
Dazzling display of one million lights can be enjoyed in the comfort of your car
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police respond to Wisconsin mall after reports of gunshots
2-year-old Houston girl's death now ruled a homicide
Kyle Rittenhouse bonds out of jail in Kenosha
Klein ISD teacher dies on campus of intermediate school
Here's where you can pick up free Thanksgiving essentials
Trump makes late-term bid to lower prescription drug costs
Schools with COVID-19 related staff concerns can go virtual
Show More
45-year-old allegedly sexually abused child for 2 years, HPD says
Mom to be released from hospital after battling COVID-19 for 5 months
Mother wants justice after 19-year-old daughter was shot on freeway
US official expects quick COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Former Houston radio host loses battle with cancer
More TOP STORIES News