Popping champagne with a wine glass and saber

It's the new year, so let's pop some bubbly! But, not the traditional way. You're about to see champagne opened with a saber...and a wine glass! It's a visual experience, but there is a legend behind sabering. The tradition began with Napoleon. Before leading his men into battle, he would have them saber off the tops of Champagne bottles and then drink the Champagne to encourage them for battle. Sabering continues to be a tradition in the world of food and wine. There are even exclusive invitation-only sabering clubs like Mot et Chandon Club des Sabreurs and Confrérie du Sabre d'Or. While we don't encourage you to try this at home, we do encourage you to watch it! Cheers!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baylor student tests negative for coronavirus
Alleged drunk driver charged after good Samaritans hit in crash
Results of warrant could soon expose who killed woman in driveway
Family of 5 killed in murder-suicide, deputies say
Fog lifting... giving way to some sunshine this afternoon
Concerning note in Colo. HS bathroom leads to outpour of positivity
Someone has claimed a $1M winning lotto ticket sold in Houston
Show More
Juice bar owner believes burglaries may be inside job
Remembering Apollo 1
Impeachment trial: Democrats demand John Bolton testify
Kobe Bryant's helicopter flew in fog that grounded other choppers
Lizzo earns first-ever Grammys, taking home 3 awards
More TOP STORIES News