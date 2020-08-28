localish

Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Company donates 3,000 pounds of cheese to Redwood Empire Food Bank

By Chris Bollini
PETALUMA, Calif. -- The Giacomini family has been part of Bay Area agriculture for the past 100 years.

"It really started with my grandfather coming over here from Italy in 1900, and they ended up with a little farm in Petaluma, California," Bob Giacomini reveals.


When the COVID-19 pandemic started, the family's business, Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Company was drastically impacted.

"About 50 percent of all the cheese that we make goes to restaurants. It goes to hotels. It goes to corporate dining. It goes on airplanes," explains chief operating officer Lynn Giacomini Stray. "All that business just halted."

So the Giacomini family came up with the "Buy A Wedge, Give A Wedge" program. The program resulted in about 3,000 pounds of cheese donated to Redwood Empire Food Bank.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscokgocoronavirus californiacoronavirusfood banklocalish show (lsh)localishcheesecovid 19
LOCALISH
SF's 'Meals on Heels' makes meal deliveries complete with drag performance
Sci-fi superstore in Houston is a dream for comic book lovers
This is Chicago's first Japanese heritage farm
Escape the chaos at this magical place!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Scattered strong thunderstorms this evening
3 dead when generator used inside Texas game room
Pres. Trump will tour Laura devastation in Texas and Louisiana
Nevada man becomes first in the US to catch COVID-19 twice
Almost all of 85k people living in Texas county have no power
600,000 Texans may get electricity shut off Oct. 1
High school football starts in Texas...under COVID-19 rules
Show More
A Confederate statue was staying put - until Laura came along
Top general says no role for military in presidential vote
Lake Charles mayor writes heartbreaking letter to city
Galveston evacuees return to island after Hurricane Laura
15-year-old boy escapes carjacker at gas station
More TOP STORIES News