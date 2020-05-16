localish

Bay Area photographer captures photos of shelter-in-place families

By Cornell Barnard
MARIN, Calif. -- During the Bay Area shelter-in-place order, a North Bay mother is on a mission to capture this unique moment in time with her camera. They are photos of our new reality. Families sheltered at home, captured by amateur photographer and parent, Cristen Wright.

"I just started thinking, this is historic," said Wright. Weeks ago, Wright grabbed her Canon camera to document life with family -- her husband and four daughters."I wanted to make sure I remembered it, the hard times and the good times," Wright added.

"Connecting with people in other ways is amazing, makes me feel good that others find joy in it too," said Wright. She could be charging families for these candid closeups but she's not taking a dime.

"I'll take payment in smiles to pay it forward," Wright said.
