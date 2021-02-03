localish

Philly woman has perfected art of turning sheet metal into works of art

PHILADELPHIA -- A Philadelphia artist is using unique and unconventional techniques to transform sheet metal.

Maureen Drdak is a classically trained painter who is evolving her craft.


Instead of using a paintbrush or chisel, she uses a hammer to shape the metal from the inside to stretch it into what she wants it to be.

According to her website, Drdak travels widely in pursuit of her visions; her research has taken her to Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, India, Nepal and the Himalayas.


You can find more of her work at her website and her Instagram page.

