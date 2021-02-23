localish

Philadelphia Rapper Chill Moody wants you to appreciate the 'Nice Things' with new kombucha

By Amanda Brady
PHOENIXVILLE -- Philadelphia Hip Hop Artist Chill Moody has teamed up with Babas Brew to make a kombucha that breaks stereotypes.

The kombucha falls under Chill Moody's lifestyle brand, Nice Things, and is meant to introduce people to a healthier lifestyle and appreciate the things they have in life.

Olga Sorzano, owner of Babas Brew, decided to team up with Chill on the project to break the stereotypes that surround both kombucha and hip hop and show that anyone can drink the beverage.

EMBED More News Videos

Spoken Word Poem: Chill Moody performs 'More than a Month'


Make sure to follow Moody on Facebook and on Instagram (@ChillMoody).

His music is available on Spotify and YouTube.
EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia rapper Chill Moody drops some bars to pay homage to local black icons like Will Smith, Guion Bluford, the Roots and more.


Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
phoenixville boroughwpviblack history monthblack owned businessbe localish philadelphialocalishbe localish
LOCALISH
This brewer is the 1st Black woman to have a signature beer after launching French Toast Ale
Philly gets its first urban winery with Mural City Cellars
Kpelle Design creates inspiring jewelry with roots in West Africa
East Bay pink fire engine transports cancer fighters to last treatment
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Biden and first lady to visit Houston on Friday
Car meet crash suspect told not to drive for safety of community
ABC13 town hall to answer your winter storm disaster questions
'By the grace of God' no one hurt in explosion, Texas sheriff says
H-E-B and Kroger resume regular hours after winter storm
'It's hell being poor. It's hell living on less than $800 a month.'
'El Chapo's' wife to appear in DC court after arrest on drug charges
Show More
Soak in the sun before the sea fog returns for days
Slab ride in Houston sparks George Floyd Act discussion
Johnson & Johnson promises 20M vaccines by end of March
New Jersey man killed at car meet had traveled to Houston for event
Here's how long we can expect the rise in gas prices to last
More TOP STORIES News