This record-breaking power lifter overcame blindness and homelessness

Charles King is the Oldest Blind Powerlifter in the nation, but things haven't always come easy for the Philadelphia native.

When King started to go blind, he fell into a deep depression and believed his life and dreams were over. He took to the street to live among the homeless and became addicted to drugs and alcohol.


Eventually, the VA helped him and he learned to live with and embrace his blindness. He reconnected with his girlfriend and met the children he left behind. He dealt with personal loss along the way with the death of his young daughter.

But he soon discovered powerlifting gave him a new lease on life. He used positive mentality to claim two lifting records and title of the nation's oldest blind powerlifter.

Localish tells the story of this inspirational figure.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiahealthelderlyall goodfeel goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing University of St. Thomas student heard from a week ago
Murder suspect believed teen victim would accuse him of rape
Victim left brain dead after DWI crash in NW Harris County
Here's how long it will feel winter-ish in Houston
New H-E-B has 2 level garage with elevators and escalators
Battleship Texas needs a new home - got any ideas?
LIVE: Firefighters extinguish inferno at high-rise in West LA
Show More
Man facing marijuana charge starts smoking in front of judge
Aaron Hernandez's fiancee breaks silence after docuseries release
'I'm out of diapers' written on baby's stomach at day care
Head football coach and wife open up about fertility struggle
$900,000 in fake bills seized from shipping container in Minnesota
More TOP STORIES News